2019's most important Chrome OS advice and analysis

More than any other platform, Chrome OS is in a constant state of evolution — and if you blink for a minute, you're bound to miss some significant new improvement or addition.

I mean, heck, this past year alone, Chrome OS has gained a Virtual Desks system for advanced productivity, platform-wide support for a Chromebook-optimized version of the Google Assistant, and a host of smaller but no less significant Android-like additions. Google has also committed to stepping up its stance on software support for Chrome OS devices, and the makers of Chromebooks have started exploring some interesting new hardware options that could add an awful lot of appeal for business users. And, as usual, all of this fast-paced progress shows no sign of slowing down soon.

The best part? Whether you're a new Chromebook convert or a Chrome OS vet, the ecosystem's ongoing evolution means there's always something new to learn and consider. So behold: some of 2019's most useful and thought-provoking Chromebook tidbits. Catch up while you can and make sure you're making the most of your work and/or personal technology.

Part I: Chrome OS advice

Save yourself from buyer's remorse by thinking through what a Chrome OS device-maker won't tell you.

Got a new Chromebook? This guide will help you navigate the ever-expanding world of Chromebook apps and figure out how to make the most of Chrome OS.

Google Assistant is finally working its way into the fabric of Chrome OS, and it's bringing with it some interesting new possibilities.

Chrome OS may be cloud-centric at its core, but you can get plenty accomplished offline on a Chromebook — if you set things up thoughtfully in advance.

Looking to speed up Chrome? Give me 10 minutes, and I'll give you a noticeably better browsing experience. (Note that these tips aren't specific to Chrome OS, but they absolutely do apply to it.)

The next time you need to capture a screenshot in Chrome, this handy hidden command will be your new best friend.

Turn your Chromebook into a uniquely versatile modern computing machine with these Chrome-OS-enhancing apps.

Make your Chromebook even more capable with this carefully selected set of Linux apps for expanding Chrome OS's potential as a business tool.

Part II: Chrome OS analysis

From extended keyboards to dual-purpose wireless charging panels, some interesting physical twists are on the horizon for our Chrome OS computers.

The missing piece of the puzzle that explains Google's curious-seeming 2019 laptop plan has finally fallen into place.

A new feature now available on Chromebooks has tons of productivity potential. Here's how you can put it to use.

Google's handling of Chrome OS upgrades has long been an asset for the platform — but now, it's starting to become a liability.

Following the publication of the previous story, Google committed to a more sensible approach for Chromebook software support. Huzzah! Now let's see where it takes us.

And a bonus productivity-booster...

Make Gmail's web-based snoozing feature far more powerful with this easy-to-implement efficiency-boosting enhancement.

And with that, we've reached the end of our 2019 Chrome OS coverage. What a ride it's been, eh? Don't unbuckle yet, though: If there's one surefire prediction for 2020, it's that we'll have plenty more to discuss here in the ever-overlapping areas of Chrome OS and Android.

Enjoy the brief bout of quiet — 'cause it won't stay that way for long.

