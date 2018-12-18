It’s official: Win10 ‘seekers’ will get the ill-fated version 1809. You're a mean one, Mr. Grinch.

I’ve seen reports of people getting pushed onto the latest version of Win10 since last Tuesday, but yesterday Microsoft made it official:

Rollout Status as of December 17, 2018: Windows 10, version 1809, is now fully available for advanced users who manually select “Check for updates” via Windows Update.

Of course the “advanced users” part is unadulterated horse pucky. Here’s the real announcement:

Rollout Status as of December 17, 2018: By clicking “Check for updates” you are giving Microsoft permission to install Windows 10 version 1809 immediately

I’m sure there’s a parallel universe where “Check” means “Install.”

There are several caveats, notably a list of hardware and software that doesn’t play well with 1809. At this point, Microsoft won’t push 1809 onto those machines — they’re “blocked.”

Note on upgrade blocks: Blocking the availability of a Windows 10 feature update to devices we know will experience issues is a key aspect of our controlled rollout approach to provide users with a great update experience. We decide what to block based on user impact from closely monitoring feedback and device diagnostics. Blocking issues are a high priority for us to address as quickly as possible. If we detect that your device may have an issue, such as an application incompatibility, we will not install the update until that issue is resolved, even if you “Check for updates”. We do this so that you avoid encountering any known problems.

If that makes you feel warm and fuzzy, consider this: Microsoft doesn’t think Win10 version 1809 is stable enough for business customers. In MS-speak, the Win10 version 1809’s Servicing Option is set to “Semi-Annual Channel (Targeted),” not “Semi-Annual Channel.” So folks who get pushed onto 1809 are running a version that isn’t yet fully baked. 1809’s good enough for the hoi polloi, but not good enough for paying customers.

If you want to be an unpaid beta-tester, by all means, click “Check for updates.” But if you want to avoid this perfectly avoidable holiday drama, block the upgrade and wait for the cannon fodder to report in.

Windows as a Grinch.

