5 Productivity Tips for Supporting End Users

Maximizing productivity may be the number-one reason why organizations adopt new technologies. Even the best system, though, can be improved by smart implementation by the users, and tech leaders can take a proactive role in helping these end users become their most productive selves.

Here are five smart, high-level ways to make sure the end user feels supported by the technology and empowered to boost their productivity.

First, focus on empowering your employees to make impactful decisions. A recent Forrester Research study found that only one in three workers felt empowered to solve their own problems a challenges at work based on the available devices. Smart, thoughtful deployment of hardware and keeping software optimized can help unlock your workforce’s productivity. In fact, more than four out of five workers believed tailoring devices and technology to the employees would increase efficiency as well as productivity.

Second, streamline how end users get the latest software. In a Forrester study, only 26% of respondents agreed that the software provided on their devices was up to date. Program, app, and security updates should happen quietly in the background. It should occur when it won’t disturb the user’s workflow – which would defeat the productivity goal. It’s not as simple as it was in the past: Software updates traditionally would happen at midnight or early in the morning, but, as workforces have become more diverse and wide spread, your users may be working at those very times. Your system should watch patterns so the software can be consistently stable and maximize the time the user can work.

Third, automate the tech support. Publicly available FAQs are a fine, classic solution, but more modern options include interactive chatbots as well as dynamic, conversation-tree resources. The point is to give 24-hour support without necessarily having around-the-clock staff availability. Today’s workforce will expect more access from you, not only because consumer-facing businesses are offering constant support, but modern workers, more likely to work remotely, will be getting things done well outside of the traditional 9-to-5 day.

Fourth, use intuitive software to eliminate unnecessary or repetitive tasks. In a 2016 Dell-Intel study, nearly half (44%) of global employees say their workspaces are not smart enough. An intelligent platform can detect user patterns, from constantly calling a particular vendor to regularly putting in a particular tech command. Productivity is about doing more in less time, so any efficiency on the software end allows users to focus on the job at hand. For instance, voice-enabled actions, like “Find out if Jane at Vendor X is available for lunch,” can save the user time from calendar searching and back-and-forth emails.

Lastly, create an accountability model among your workforce. By leveraging technology, you can help employees communicate, work and network together to solve your business’ knottier problems. It also can help motivate them in ways a boss or supervisor cannot. According to the American Society of Training and Development, you have a 65% chance of completing a goal if you commit to someone, but a 95% chance if you have a specific accountability appointment with the person to whom you committed. The right technology can give each worker a virtual commitment to others they speak with about their progress on specific goals.

