Accelerating Workforce Transformation Through improved PC Management

Business moves at an ever-more rapid pace and organizations are counting on their workers to be able to respond to new opportunities, better serve customers, and increase productivity. But just as business needs are changing, so are those of workers. Transforming the workforce is an essential element of competing in the digital age and every organization should evaluate if they are doing enough to accelerate this.

Currently, only 18% of C-suite respondents believe their organizations are change-agile, according to the 2018 Global Talent Trends Study from Mercer, the benefits and talent consulting company. “Two in five executives have transformation metrics on their performance scorecard, and they realize that putting people at the heart of change is the only way to drive sustainable growth,” the report asserts.

Technology is at the heart of transformation initiatives and workers support technology, but Mercer says, “they want technology to support them back — through state-of-the-art platforms that enable people to connect, collaborate, and innovate together.”

Competing for talent

In a growing economy, workers have more employment options and companies must compete aggressively for talent. Younger, more technically savvy workers (Millennials and Gen X) are coming into the workforce with greater expectations for flex time, remote work options, and collaboration.

Businesses can’t expect their workers to transform without effective, up-to-date technology solutions. Those workers want their tools to adapt to their needs and work patterns, not the other way around. That’s a tough challenge for organizations that not too long ago were content with buying a new set of PCs every three to five years and keeping them running until the next hardware refresh cycle.

A Forrester Total Economic Impact™ Study commissioned by Dell and Intel® (PDF download available) surveyed IT decision makers who “repeatedly stated that the deployment and support of end-user devices requires a significant amount of time and that they struggle finding and allocating the appropriate resources internally.” Remote locations are often reliant on local, non-technical staff for deployment and support processes.

Accelerating workforce transformation

It’s clear that many organizations need assistance in accelerating their workforce transformation initiatives. The Forrester study delivers some clear insight into what organizations need from service providers as they take on this challenge:

High level of expertise from vendors

Help in minimizing end-user downtime

Help cutting down deployment time

Ability to free up internal IT resources for other activities

Consistency of services across all countries they do business in

Dell’s PC lifecycle management services are structured to address those needs and deliver savings of up to 25% across the entire PC lifecycle. These services address four key organizational needs across that lifecycle: systems management, end-user productivity, business innovation, and data-centric security. Dell can cut deployment time by over one-third[1] by installing hardware and software, helping to set up and configure all new systems, and provide helpful training. As systems age and become costlier to maintain and support, Dell can help optimize and retire older systems to best suit the needs of an organization.

With time and cost savings from PC lifecycle management, businesses can focus on transforming their workforce to deliver on the goals of digital business initiatives.

[1]: Based on May 2016 Principled Technologies Report commissioned by Dell EMC. Testing results extrapolated from a 10-system deployment to project time savings for larger deployment compared to in-house manual deployment. Actual results will vary. Full report here.