Blockchain in 2019 and beyond: 5 predictions

In 2018, blockchain made headlines again and again – mostly through the tumultuous cryptocurrency marketplace, where bitcoin and other digital tokens lost as much as 80% of their value. The crash wasn't pretty, and threatened to undermine the distributed ledger technology (DLT) underpinning bitcoin and other cryptocurrency.

While the past year has seen blockchain deployed in highly publicized proofs of concept and pilot programs, DLT remains largely unproven in production environments.

But that doesn't mean it doesn't have the potential to turn a lot of transactional business processes on their heads.

In 2019 and the next several years beyond, blockchain is likely to evolve to include greater scalability and security, enabling applications such as mobile voting (as it did in West Virginia this November), and supply chain tracking (as it has in the international shipping, food and diamond industries).

With that backdrop, here are the top five predictions from venture capitalists, research labs, industry foundations, and leading analysts about where blockchain is going and how it's expected to evolve.

Wes Levitt, head of strategy at Theta Labs