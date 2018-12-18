18 Android tips you shouldn't miss from 2018

Ah, the holidays. No matter what style of winter celebration you prefer (I'm a Festivus man myself), late December is a fine time for kicking back and regrouping for the coming year.
That means it's also a fine time for contemplating that crazy little computer in your pocket and what steps you can take to make it even more powerful — because guess what? A few minutes of tuning up now will make your life infinitely easier throughout all of 2019. Think of it as a gift to yourself — one that keeps on giving and, best of all, doesn't cost you a single dime.
In case you missed any of 'em the first go-round or maybe just didn't have time to try everything out, here are some of my favorite productivity-boosting Android tips from 2018. Pour yourself some cocoa, polish up the ol' Festivus pole, and give yourself the gift of finely tuned technology.
Optimizing Android
8 ways to turn Android into a productivity powerhouse
Some higher-level steps for adjusting your approach to Android and turning your current phone into a lean, mean productivity machine.
16 time-saving Android shortcuts
A collection of easy-to-master gestures and button combinations that'll let you perform common tasks faster than ever.
14 easy ways to cut back on data use in Android
Stop burning through unnecessary mobile data — and start saving money (for yourself or for your employer!).
How to make an old Android phone feel new again
No matter how old your Android phone is, the steps outlined here will make it feel faster, fresher, and more pleasant to use.
Android 9 answers: 20 fast fixes for common Pie problems
Got Pie? Solve all your Android 9 irritations with these fast 'n' effective fixes for common Pie problems.
Android security audit: An easy-to-follow annual checklist
A 20-minute, once-a-year checkup that'll make sure your Android phone and all its associated accounts are in tip-top shape for the coming year.
Efficiency-boosting apps and enhancements
How to get Android-Pie-like features on any phone right now
You don't actually need Android 9 in order to enjoy some of its most effective upgrades. Make your phone smarter with these Pie-inspired add-ons — many of which even outshine their official operating system equivalents.
6 efficiency-enhancing Android apps
A collection of clever tools that enhance the core Android interface to save you time and make you more efficient.
The best Android widgets for busy professionals
Widgets are one of Android's most underappreciated elements. Turn your Android home screen into a powerful productivity hub with these exceptional, business-friendly options.
How to create a complete Microsoft experience on Android
Does Windows rule your desktop computing life? Take note: With the right set of software, you can turn any Android device into a Microsoft-centric, PC-syncing machine.
How to get smarter missed call reminders on Android
Make missed calls much easier to manage with this simple Android enhancement.
Android apps: Best of the best
From office apps to travel apps and email and texting, this page has all of my latest (and regulary updated) roundups for the best of the best. Whether you're looking for something new or just wonder if you could do better, you'll find plenty of upgrades awaiting within.
App tricks
5 handy hidden features in the Gmail Android app
Google's own Gmail app has some nice touches you've probably never noticed — easily overlooked features that can make your mobile email experience measurably more pleasant.
9 handy hidden features for Google Maps on Android
The same goes for Maps — oodles o' out-of-the-way options that'll give your navigation some extra oomph for the new year.
18 time-saving tips for the Chrome Android browser
Chrome is practically overflowing with power-user possibilities. Take this crash course in advanced Android browsing — and watch your mobile productivity soar.
5 handy Google Fi features you shouldn't forget
Google's Fi wireless service has some powerful benefits beyond the obvious. Are you taking advantage of everything it has to offer?
28 ways Google Assistant can make you more efficient
Some of Google Assistant's most genuinely useful productivity tools for professionals. They're there and waiting; it's up to you to learn how to use 'em.
Giving old devices new life
20 great uses for an old Android device
If you're anything like me, you've probably got at least a few old Android devices sitting around and collecting dust. So why not put 'em to good use? You'd be surprised just how valuable an abandoned old handset can be.
Bonus: In memoriam
So long, Swype: A eulogy for a mobile keyboard pioneer
Swype hasn't been spectacular in a long time, but its impact on Android and mobile typing in general is undeniable. As the end of 2018 approaches, join me for this fitting eulogy honoring an Android pioneer.
Thanks as always for reading — and happy holidays to you and yours!
Sign up for my weekly newsletter to get more practical tips, personal recommendations, and plain-English perspective on the news that matters.
[Android Intelligence videos at Computerworld]