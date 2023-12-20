10 Android tips you shouldn't miss from 2023

Ah, the holidays. No matter what manner of winter celebration you prefer (I'm a Festivus man myself), late December is a fine time for kickin' back and collecting your thoughts for the coming year.

That means it's also a fine time for contemplating that crazy little computer in your pocket and the steps you can take to make it even more powerful — 'cause guess what? A few minutes of tuning up now will make your life measurably easier throughout all of 2024. Think of it as a gift to yourself — one that keeps on giving and, best of all, doesn't cost you a single dime.

In case you missed any of 'em the first go-round or maybe just didn't have the time to try everything out, here are some of my favorite productivity-boosting Android tips from Android Intelligence in 2023.

Android tips about hidden shortcuts and system features

Paste these pro-level time-savers into your personal memory and start flying around your phone like never before.

Android tips about advanced options for core Google apps and services

Ready to save yourself tons of time and effort? These Gboard tricks for Android are just what the (smartphone) doctor ordered.

Upgrade your agenda with these tucked-away time-savers in the Android Calendar app.

Google Lens can turn you into a mobile-tech magician, but it's up to you to learn its tricks.

Android tips about efficiency-enhancing additions adjustments

Got an Android phone — any Android phone? You can give yourself a power-packed custom button that'll make Apple's latest innovation look like child's play.

This clever new creation will grant you time-saving superpowers by turning one of your phone's most pointless surfaces into an indispensable action center.

Save time and make your Android home screen work better with the help of these eclectic tools.

Turn your Android phone's lock screen into a true productivity powerhouse with this super-simple efficiency-enhancing hack.

Android widgets can do way more than you realize — if you know how to unleash their hidden potential.

These interface-enhancing add-ons save you time so you can get straight to work — in a way only Android could allow.

Bonus: A bunch o' tips for your old Android devices

We all love getting new gadgets, but what to do with the old ones? Here are 20 clever ways to put all your old Android phones and tablets to good use, too.

Thanks as always for reading, and happy holidays to you and yours!

