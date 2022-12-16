10 Android tips you shouldn't miss from 2022

Ah, the holidays. No matter what manner of winter celebration you prefer (I'm a Festivus man myself), late December is a fine time for kickin' back and collecting your thoughts for the coming year.

That means it's also a fine time for contemplating that crazy little computer in your pocket and the steps you can take to make it even more powerful — 'cause guess what? A few minutes of tuning up now will make your life measurably easier throughout all of 2023. Think of it as a gift to yourself — one that keeps on giving and, best of all, that doesn't cost you a single dime.

In case you missed any of 'em the first go-round or maybe just didn't have the time to try everything out, here are some of my favorite productivity-boosting Android tips from Android Intelligence in 2022.

So pour yourself some cocoa, polish up the ol' Festivus pole, and give yourself the gift of finely tuned technology

Android tips about hidden shortcuts and system features

Warning: You've never seen Android widgets like this — and once you do, you'll never think about 'em the same again.

Tap into this treasure trove of time-savers and watch your efficiency soar.

Get around your phone faster than ever with these easy-to-miss advanced shortcuts for Android's gesture navigation system.

Android tips about advanced options for core Google apps and services

These easy-to-apply adjustments will help you fly around your keyboard like a total typing pro.

Supercharge your smartphone browsing experience with these powerful yet completely concealed options.

Upgrade your agenda with these tucked-away time-savers in the Android Calendar app.

Save time and communicate more effectively with these advanced options for Google's Android Messages app.

Google Lens can turn you into a mobile-tech magician, but it's up to you to learn its tricks.

Android tips about efficiency-enhancing additions adjustments

This just in: Moving stuff between your Android phone and computer doesn't have to be a hassle — no matter what desktop platform you're using.

Give your Android Gmail game some extra oomph with these exceptional but easily overlooked enhancements.

Bonus: A bunch o' tips for your old Android devices

We all love getting new gadgets, but what to do with the old ones? Here are 20 clever ways to put all your old Android phones and tablets to good use, too.

Thanks as always for reading, and happy holidays to you and yours!

