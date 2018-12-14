Microsoft may pitch Windows 10 subscriptions at consumers

Microsoft may unveil Windows 10-Office 365 subscriptions for consumers that resemble the Microsoft 365 plans now pitched at enterprises.

Hints of a product tagged "Microsoft 365 Consumer" surfaced in a pair of help-wanted advertisements on the Redmond, Wash. company's job board. One ad, which sought a senior product manager, was posted Oct. 18; the other, for a product manager, appeared Dec. 12. Both positions are marketing spots.

"Do you want to work with engineering and outbound marketing to help us identify, build, position, and market a great new Microsoft 365 Consumer Subscription?" one of the listings asked. "The Subscription Product Marketing team is a new team being created to build and scale the Microsoft 365 Consumer Subscription."

ZDNet first reported on Microsoft's job openings and the references of Microsoft 365 Consumer on Wednesday.

Neither job posting provided any detail on the subscription, the contents of which may not even be set at this point. Under the job listings, for instance, "Responsibilities" contained items such as "Partner with the business planning team in developing the business plan and monetization models for the subscription" and "Shape the definition of the target audience and corresponding value prop[osition] for the Microsoft 365 Consumer subscription."

That makes it sound like Microsoft 365 Consumer (M365-C) is in the earliest stages, and that if a product named that does appear, it won't be for some time.