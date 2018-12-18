How to Make Your Organization Even More Productive

Productivity isn’t just a buzzword, but a bottom line signal. A Bain & Company study found that the fastest growing and best performing companies are at least 40% more productive than their competitors. Even more significantly, they have better profits: The operating margins are up to 50% higher than others.

There are some clear-cut initiatives you can take to make your organization part of these high-powered productivity businesses.

First, focus on the productivity of your organization as a whole, and less on each worker, as the latest research says even the most productive individual will not prosper in an unsupportive environment. The Bain & Company study found that a company loses more than 20% of its productivity to “organizational drag.” This means “the structures and processes that consume valuable time and prevent people from getting things done.”

The same study says that your superstar, ultra-productive employees may get subpar results simply because your organization isn’t harnessing their true potential. Examine the systems you currently have in place and get feedback from your workforce to better understand your bottleneck.

Second, modern productivity is directly tied to the flexibility of your technology. Forrester Research discovered that only about half of international information workers did their business from the company office, with about a quarter working from a regional branch and nearly one-fifth from their home office. The most agile companies need a platform that allows easy, secure remote computing, seamless information sharing and cloud-based access across all devices.

Next, productivity issues can be because of a psychological barrier with the organization, too. In the aforementioned Forrester Research study, only a third of workers felt empowered to conquer their work problems and challenges with the devices on hand. Worse, only a third believed that IT could resolve an issue with a device once it arises. The workforce may be equipped with the technology they need, but they may not believe that IT can actually guide them through tech-related productivity challenges if and when they happen.

CIOs can help by creating more responsive environments, which comes down to agility. As one CIO.com writer put it, “Responsiveness and speed are the CIO’s biggest friends for earning the credibility of being a person or department that’s easy to work with… If a crisis or opportunity arises, they don’t have to start from scratch to build those relationships in order to get the job done.”

Fourth, let go of your legacy systems as soon as possible. A quarter of information workers are tied to legacy systems, devices and tools that directly hamper their ability to work effectively, particularly desk-centric workers and engineers. Even the strongest employee would be hamstrung by limited, insecure technology, and the less-motivated or less-competent workers would have a difficult time improving their productivity around those same legacy barriers.

Lastly, prioritizing a secure, cloud-based platform with healthy technological support has a direct impact on an organization's progress. Workforce solutions can help workers reach their full productive potential, reinforcing the belief among the 82% of workers who say that truly customized technology would make them more productive.

In today's digital business environment, organizations need all advantages they can muster to be successful. A focus on accelerating productivity starts with the people and technology that interact with customers, partners and suppliers – your front line for business. It's the organization's job to provide the technology and support that enables agile, secure, and personalized devices for workers.

