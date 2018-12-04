The name that must not be, um, Skyped?

This pilot fish works in one of the fund-raising departments of a big university, and among the tools she needs to do her job is Skype on her home computer.

"I started the install," says fish. "You need to type in your first and last name before you can use the program.

"The software responded with a message, with Microsoft's logo and my email address at the top, followed by the headline Add details and the words We need a little more info before you can use this app.

"Then it told me the details it wanted in red: This name contains a word that isn't allowed. Please enter a different name.

"Part of my last name rhymes with thorn but begins with P. I had to misspell it in order to use the program."

