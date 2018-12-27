Tech luminaries we lost in 2018

The U.S.-government-funded ARPANET is often considered the precursor to the internet — but it might not have achieved its status as a global network if not for Norwegian scientist Pål Spilling.

After earning his Ph.D. in experimental low-energy neutron physics, Spilling joined the Norwegian Defence Research Establishment, giving him early access to early computer networks. His interest piqued in networking, Spilling visited University College London and Stanford University to work alongside Peter Kirstein and Vint Cerf, considered the fathers of the European and American internets. Together, they developed of Transmission Control Protocol and then the Internet Protocol, forming TCP/IP, which manages communications across the internet. While at Stanford, Spilling also contributed to real-time speech and radio applications for the internet.

Returning to his home country of Norway, Spilling went to work in the city of Kjeller, home of the ARPANET’s first international node, where he helped expand Norway’s internet presence. In 1988, when the Morris worm began spreading across the ARPANET, Kjeller protected his entire country from infection by unplugging the national network’s cable.

Spilling was 83 when he passed.