Nine weeks later, Microsoft resumes its ill-fated Win10 1809 rollout — but only for seekers

Microsoft released Win10 version 1809 — the Windows 10 September-October-November-December 2018 Update — to the unwashed masses back on Oct. 2. Four days later, in a flurry of major bugs including permanently deleted files, Microsoft yanked the bits. Then version 1809 reappeared five and a half weeks later, in build 17763.107, on Nov. 13. A few hours later, Microsoft released KB 4467708, which delivered the 1809 faithful to build 17763.134, and brought even more bugs.That’s where we sat until last night.

Enter KB 4469342, which has gone through at least five beta versions, destined to bring your 1809 build number up to 17763.168.

Microsoft is proceeding slowly. Mercifully. In particular, you’ll only receive the update if you’re a seeker — which is to say, you manually click “Check for Updates.” Before you install KB 4469342, Microsoft recommends that you install the latest Servicing Stack Update (fixes for the Windows Update installation mechanism) contained in Servicing Stack Update KB 4470788.

Moreover, Microsoft is actively blocking installation on PCs that run any of the following:

Morphisec Protector or another application that uses the Morphisec Software Development Kit (SDK), including Cisco AMP for Endpoints.

Certain new Intel display drivers … versions 24.20.100.6344, 24.20.100.6345. “ To see if your device is affected and, if so, resolve the issue, see this Windows Forum post .”

The F5 VPN client

Any of these Trend Micro products: OfficeScan, OfficeScan As a Service, Worry-Free Business Security, and Worry-Free Business Security Services (hosted). As of this moment, Trend Micro says it has released new, compatible versions of some of those products, but not all of them.

Computers with AMD Radeon HD2000 and HD4000 series graphics processors.

If your machine is on the block list, you won’t get 1809 installed on your machine in any version, no matter what you do, short of manually downloading and installing it. At least in theory.

Even with all of those hurdles cleared, I’m getting reports that invoking the seeker demon — which is to say, clicking "Check for Updates" — doesn’t always bring down the latest.

My usual advice stands: Wait. Let’s see if there are any problems, even though Microsoft’s had months to figure it all out. You’ll get bumped up to version 1809 sooner or later. Increase your “as a service” survival chances by blocking it as long as you can.

Pleased to meet you. Hope you guessed my name. Sympathy on the AskWoody Lounge.