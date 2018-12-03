Review

Review: G Suite gets an AI boost

Several new AI-driven features in G Suite (some still in beta) are aimed at saving users time, facilitating collaboration, and boosting security.

Google added a handful of new features to G Suite this summer, mostly AI-driven upgrades focused on collaboration. According to the company, G Suite users spend nearly three-quarters of their time creating and communicating with colleagues, so many of the recent updates are focused on helping these users save time when working together.

Some of the new features, for the moment, are available only via a G Suite Early Adopter (beta) Program, and we’ve noted that when discussing them. You’ll need an administrator role to take advantage of the beta features now — and a G Suite Business account ($10/user/month, twice the price of a Basic account) or Enterprise account ($25/user/month).

We took a look at the latest version of G Suite, with a focus on updates that are most likely to appeal to business users. Here’s what you need to know. 

