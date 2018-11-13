Windows 10 version 1809 re-released. Pro tip: Wait.

It’s been an interesting morning, in an ancient Chinese curse kind of way. First we saw an official announcement that Windows Server 2019 was released. (Server 2019 is based on the Win10 1809 platform.) Only one problem: The bits weren’t available as advertised, and then the page was pulled.

Then came an announcement that Microsoft is re-releasing Win10 version 1809 today. The bits finally arrived, sooner or later, accompanied by a lengthy explanation from Microsoft Vice President Michael Fortin of the burdens Microsoft encounters servicing a $10-billion-plus user base:

With Windows 10 alone we work to deliver quality to over 700 million monthly active Windows 10 devices, over 35 million application titles with greater than 175 million application versions, and 16 million unique hardware/driver combinations. In addition, the ecosystem delivers new drivers, firmware, application updates and/or non-security updates daily. Simply put, we have a very large and dynamic ecosystem that requires constant attention and care during every single update. That all this scale and complexity can “just work” is key to Microsoft’s mission to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

Except, of course, it doesn’t just work. Which is why Win10 1809 was off the airwaves for five and a half weeks.

Part of our “Windows as a Service” evolution is that we do not “ship” Windows the same way we did before Windows 10. We leverage our real-time detection and response capabilities to roll out Windows in a careful and data-driven way, and this represents some of the most impactful changes we have made to improve the Windows experience.

Which explains why it took Microsoft four days to stop the onslaught of Win10 1809 to “seekers” – those who had the temerity to click “Check for updates.”

If this is Microsoft AI and real-time detection/telemetry at work, it needs some refinement.

The latest version 1809, build 17763.107, comes complete with one acknowledged bug:

After installing this update, some users cannot set Win32 program defaults for certain app and file type combinations using the Open with… command or Settings > Apps > Default apps. In some cases, Microsoft Notepad or other Win32 programs cannot be set as the default. In some cases, attempting to set application defaults again will succeed. Microsoft is working on a resolution and estimates a solution will be available in late November 2018.

This, by the way, is the same bug Chris Hoffman talked about in HowToGeek more than a week ago.

If you should feel the need to install Win10 1809 just as soon as you can, may I suggest a chill pill? There’s very little meat on the new bones. The main feature Win10 1809 will offer – some day – is stability. As the first “September” Win10 update under the new regime, it’s supposed to be good for 30 months of corporate use.

Let’s wait and see how stable it’ll be in the real world – let some of those unpaid 700 million monthly active users dip their toes first, eh?

Join the skeptics on the AskWoody Lounge.