Win10 activation server down; your Pro license is still good, despite the warnings

If you see a bogus report about an invalid Win10 Pro license, relax. It’s just Microsoft’s servers screwing up, again, and everything should be copacetic in a couple of days.

On Twitter, Windows leaker emeritus Faikee posted this screenshot:

Faikee/Twitter

Günter Born quotes one of his readers as saying:

At least here Windows is no longer activated after the upgrade of the test machine. The activation troubleshooter detects a digital Windows 10 Pro license and reports that an edition upgrade is required, but the following upgrade process stops immediately and the activation does not take place... EventID 8198: License Activation (slui.exe) failed with the following error code: hr=0xC004C003

There’s also a lengthy diatribe on Reddit.

It isn’t immediately clear what effect this has on the afflicted machines. People are up in arms, and coherent descriptions of the aftermath are in extremely short supply.

The only breath of hope that I’ve found comes from the Microsoft Answers Forum, where Daniel Randy quotes a Live Agent response as saying:

Thank you for sharing, Daniel. Microsoft has just released an Emerging issue announcement about current activation issue related to Pro edition recently. This happens in Japan, Korea, American and many other countries. I am very sorry to inform you that there is a temporary issue with Microsoft's activation server at the moment and some customers might experience this issue where Windows is displayed as not activated. Our engineers are working tirelessly to resolve this issue and it is expected to be corrected within one to two business days, Daniel.

It’s nice of Microsoft to be working tirelessly, eh?

