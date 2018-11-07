AT&T Mobility now offers Emblem Solutions private label smartphones

AT&T Mobility recently announced they have invested in and will be offering new, private label smartphones from Emblem Solutions to compete with iPhone, Android and Galaxy. While iPhone and Android account for the vast majority of smartphone sales, they are also the most expensive. Many users either can’t afford or don’t want to spend that much on a new device. That’s the marketplace that Emblem Solutions phones and tablets focus on.

Private label wireless phones are not new. As we have walked around the wireless stores from all the major carriers, we often see an explosion of different devices with different features at different price points. Many of these are private label that are significantly lower in cost.

Emblem Solutions is exclusive private-label smartphone provider for AT&T

What the customer loses in brand name cache, they gain in savings. Emblem Solutions is a new provider of low-cost smartphone, wireless phones and tablets. They just launched two weeks ago and are an exclusive provider to AT&T.

Over time, as I learn more about Emblem Solutions, visit with CEO Lew Palumbo and other the executives, test their smartphones and compare, I will be able to better address the important issues consumers want to know about quality.

Until then let’s talk about their smartphones and tablets, the relationship with AT&T, and what it means to you the user. These phones and devices are for the consumer and business market.

AT&T partnership means Emblem Solutions is high quality

First, if AT&T put their stamp of approval on this company and their product line, you can be assured they have done a good job of testing the technology and working with them for quite a while.

AT&T is not easy to work with because they have to protect their network and their brand name. They must guard their reputation. This is good news for consumers and business customers.

If they stand behind and partner with this company, their technology like smartphones, handsets and tablets, that is a huge step in the right direction for Emblem Solutions. This is a technology with good quality and reliability. Something the customer can trust.

AT&T Mobility, Verizon Wireless, T-Mobile and Sprint all use private label smartphones

Carriers like AT&T Mobility, Verizon Wireless, T-Mobile and Sprint love the iPhone and Android devices that they sell. After all, the vast majority of customers buy and use these devices.

However, there is a cost to use these devices both to the user and to the carriers. That’s why these lower cost units are in the best interest for the carriers and cost-conscious customers.

The cost of smartphones continues to skyrocket as we see both iPhone and Android devices like the Galaxy go up, year after year. While users want the newest technology and want a smartphone, many simply don’t want to overpay or can’t. They need another option.

Average selling price of smartphones jumped 10.3 percent in 2018

That’s why I think this is the right move. The average selling price of a smartphone is up 10.3 percent in 2018 and will only continue to rise. Feature phone shipments worldwide grew 5 percent in 2017. More than half of the US population is expected to use a tablet on a regular basis by 2019.

Emblem Solutions also says they will help diversity wireless device development in more countries across Asia including India, Indonesia and Vietnam.

AT&T made a financial investment in and formed a strategic agreement with Emblem Solutions who will be a private label device supplier to the carrier. AT&T says these affordable smartphones, tablets and feature phones will offered exclusively by AT&T Mobility, AT&T PREPAID and Cricket Wireless customers. The first devices are expected to launch by the end of next year.

