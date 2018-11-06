It was history -- and now it's history. Help!

It's the mid-1990s, and this pilot fish is working in a recording studio that's about to do some work for a very well-known individual.

"A client came in with Richard Nixon's recording of his narrative for his presidential library," fish says. "The audio mix was made and tape recorded, and the client left.

"A couple days later, the client frantically called the studio manager, saying that the tapes were lost. Was there anything that could be done to recover them -- please?

"Client came back and the digital audio workstation backup data tapes were reloaded. The mix was played out and the audio tape taken by the very gratified client.

"Nixon died a couple months later. Moral: Back up your data -- it could be part of history."

