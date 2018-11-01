News Analysis

Mingis on Tech: It's Apple week – the iPhone XR, new iPad Pros and more

In the span of just a few days, Apple's new iPhone XR arrived and the company rolled new hardware at event in Brooklyn, N.Y. Here's what matters.

Executive Editor, Computerworld |

Mingis on Tech
Mingis on Tech: All about the iPhone XR, new iPad Pros and the MacBook Air
More for you to like:
mingis on tech blockchain
Mingis on Tech: The building blocks of ... blockchain Mingis on Tech: The building...
Mingis on Tech: IT Salary Watch -- show me the money! Mingis on Tech: IT Salary Watch --... (6:31)
Mingis on Tech: There's one thing OS X still needs Mingis on Tech: There's one thing... (5:26)
Mingis On Tech: Apple events, iPads and smartphones, oh my! Mingis On Tech: Apple events,... (15:35)
Mingis on Tech: New tech promises to blow past storage walls Mingis on Tech: New tech promises... (4:03)
Mingis on Tech: For tech leaders, 'disruption' is the word of the day Mingis on Tech: For tech leaders,... (16:33)
In just a few days, Apple's eagerly-awaited iPhone XR finally arrived and the company rolled out new tablets, laptops and even a Mac mini. Here's what matters.
Mingis on Tech: All about the iPhone XR, new iPad Pros and the MacBook Air
More like this

For Apple users, it's been quite a few days

The new iPhone XR is finally in customer hands – and winning rave reviews for its speed, design and overall polish. (Not to mention, it's hundreds of dollars cheaper than the iPhone XS and XS Max.)

Then on Tuesday in Brooklyn, N.Y., the company unveiled new iPad Pro tablets with Face ID and a revamped design; whole new MacBook Air laptops that now eclipse the MacBook; and a new Mac mini (finally) that can be optioned up to cost $4,200. 

With all that hardware, though, comes higher price tags, says Macworld's Michael Simon. Much higher, in some cases. 

That's one reason, Simon told Computerworld Executive Editor Ken Mingis, that he's been so impressed with the iPhone XR. Aside from the LCD screen and a different camera, it's just as powerful and versatile as the more expensive iPhone XS and XS Max.

Simon also had praise for the new MacBook Air, which should be at the top of the list for anyone who was considering a MacBook. In fact, he said, practically no one should be considering a MacBook now. The Air is just that much better.

As for the iPad Pro, the addition of USB-C (which replaced the old Lightning port) seems to telegraph that Apple wants to move the popular tablet away from its iPhone/iOS roots. But that doesn't necessarily mean it'll evolve into a hybrid to take on the like of the Microsoft Surface.

And no, he told Mingis, it's not really a laptop replacement – even with the new Apple keyboard – at least not yet.

For an audio-only version of this episode, click play (or catch up on all earlier episodes) below. Or you can find us on iTunes or Pocket Casts, where you can download each episode and listen at your leisure.

Happy listening, and please, send feedback or suggestions for future topics to us. We'd love to hear from you.

Related:

Ken Mingis is Executive Editor at Computerworld.

Enterprise mobility 2018: UEM is the next step
  
Shop Tech Products at Amazon