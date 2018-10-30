Little IT Shop of Horrors II: Another fine mess

Pilot fish figures it's safe to store these four pumpkins under the mainframe room's raised floor for a month before Halloween.

Come late October, he retrieves them -- but only three are left. The fourth is a reeking orange puddle.

"To my surprise, one of my operators cheerfully said, 'I'll clean that up,'" says fish.

"His previous job was at McDonald's, and this little cow pie was nothing compared to things at that job.

"He was the only operator in our shop to ever get perfect scores on his midyear evaluation."

