Save Hundreds On 29+ Hours Of Professional Project Management Training ($29)

Whether we work at a small, family-owned business or a multinational corporation, most of us would agree that our team’s success requires a project manager who monitors our goals and workflow efficiently. Learning project management skills will positively impact your team’s efficiency, and these skills will follow you throughout your career. Not everyone is born as a leader, but you can learn the skills that such leaders espouse with this $29 Complete Project Management Bundle.

The Complete Project Management Bundle by SkillSuccess features 11 courses on several tools and methods project managers use to maintain the efficiency of their teams. These include programs such as JIRA, as well as project management methods like Agile Scrum.

A handy tool in every project manager’s arsenal is JIRA, a project tracking software that lets you and your team monitor project goals and issues so that each project can be handled quickly and efficiently. The first four courses in this bundle focus on how to get the most out of JIRA by creating projects from start to finish, building team workflows between your dev and QA teams, administrating issues based on types and attributes, and how to use JIRA as a project manager or administrator.

JIRA proficiency just scratches the surface of what a great project manager can offer. Project managers must also understand teams, processes, backlogs, and more. These concepts all fall under Scrum, an Agile methodology practiced in many successful business workplaces around the world. An Agile ace can implement sprints, groom product backlogs, and educate teams on Scrum practices so that their teams will operate on the same page.

Finally, the last course in this bundle tests your Agile Scrum knowledge to prepare you for the Scrum certification exam and includes a variety of FAQs and scrum lectures as prep material.

The Complete Project Management Bundle usually costs $2,189, but with this 98% off deal, you can learn how to become an effective project manager using JIRA, Scrum, and more for $29.