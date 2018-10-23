Share your ideas for battling wireless telemarketing scam calls

Telemarketing and scam calls are spreading to your wireless phone. Everyone thinks they are a pain in the neck, but still they are continuing to grow. I’m sure you have noticed these calls have spread from your home or office phone to your cell phone. In fact, by next year, First Orion says it is expected that nearly half of all calls on our wireless phones will be from telemarketers or scammers. Let’s take a closer look at what’s happening. Is there any way we can protect ourselves?

Telemarketers have been bugging us on our home and office phones for decades. Wireless was a welcome escape. Those days are coming to an end. Telemarketers are now targeting the wireless world. That means we are getting an increasing number of these waste-of-time calls or even threats on our smartphones.

Some of this is because many of us are transferring our local phone number to our wireless phone. Some of this is because telemarketers are now simply targeting wireless. Whatever the reason, this is not good news for the business user or consumers.

Invasion of private wireless phone space by telemarketing calls

To put some numbers behind this trend, First Orion, a telecom firm conducted a study of more than 50 billion calls over 18 months and they call this the scam-call-epidemic.

They say in 2017, only 3.7 percent of calls to wireless phones were fraudulent. This year, in 2018, that number spiked to 29.2 percent. And by next year, 2019, the number of telemarketing calls on our cellphones will reach 44.6 percent. And the problem will continue to escalate.

That means in the next few months, half of all calls we get will be telemarketing. And this is not the end. This is just the beginning. This report is just a snapshot in time. The numbers will only increase.

Before long, telemarketers will account for the vast majority of all calls we get. That may mean, like with our answering machines and voice mail on our home and office phones, we may let every wireless call go to voice mail and sort them that way.

That’s the only way we will be able to protect our time. Time is something that has a limit. If we were to talk with all these scam calls, we would have no time to conduct the business of our business and personal lives. That’s a significant cost to every one of us.

This growing problem is a great opportunity for someone with a big idea to solve it.

What gives telemarketing firms the right to waste our time?

I understand this from the company’s point of view. This is just another channel for marketing. The problem is the customer can’t escape this growing onslaught of calls. An occasional call is not the problem. This onslaught of calls is.

What gives these telemarketing companies the right to screw around with our lives like this? If this was just an occasional call or two, it would not be a problem. However, I personally get dozens of calls a day, every day. This is incredibly invasive.

Multiply that by the more than 300-million of us in the United States and that’s an incredible amount of wasted time. What about world-wide? All that stolen time.

We use the telephone, now the wireless telephone to keep in touch. To stay linked to the world. We don’t use these devices so all sorts of telemarketing firms can continue to call us, all day, every day and waste our time or fraudulently take things from us.

This is invasive, and it is wrong. Yet there seems to be no way to solve this problem.

This growing problem is not just with the wireless phone. Think of your email. How much junk mail we get on our email. Some is by choice. We give away our email addresses and invite this kind of spam. Much is not by choice.

Whatever the reason, a growing number of companies have our email address and our email box gets hundreds of messages every day. In fact, our email services try to help and skims as many of the offenders off our email list as they can. We never see these thousands of messages a day. But the problem persists.

The ugly side of the communications and tech coin

This is our world today. The ugly side of technology and communications. I wish there was a fool proof way to battle these telemarketing bullies.

Carriers like AT&T Mobility and Verizon Wireless are trying. They are doing what the email providers have been doing for years. They are trying to protect us as best they can. However, it’s often difficult in an age when it’s easier than ever to abuse the average user, whether they be an individual or a business user.

There are also many do-not-call lists, which may help, but they don’t seem to solve the problem.

This First Orion study also points to something good. It says telemarketing calls to landline phones may be decreasing. I don’t know if I agree with that because I get more of these calls on my home phone than ever before, but let’s hope they are right.

Many people simply won’t do business with telemarketers

Any way you slice it, we are at the mercy of companies who don’t respect our privacy. These companies should realize that many people simply won’t do business with a telemarketing company simply because they are invading our privacy.

Then again, apparently it is successful enough these telemarketing firms keep on invading our privacy. It’s not illegal. I suppose it’s like the old days where door to door salespeople knocked at our front door and sold us magazines or vacuum cleaners.

I only wish there was a way we could protect ourselves from this growing onslaught of telemarketing, scam and fraud that keeps knocking on our door, now through our wireless phones, every stinking day.

If someone can come up with an idea to protect us from these onslaughts of calls, they will be rewarded greatly. So, any ideas?

