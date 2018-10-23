Study for Cisco's IT certification exams with this $39 prep training

With hundreds of digital businesses launching each year, the demand for certified IT professionals to implement IT infrastructure and security systems is steadily increasing. As such, IT is a stable field with plenty of room for career advancement. However, there are dozens of IT certifications to choose from, many of which cater to vendor-specific technologies.

Cisco is one such vendor whose technologies are used in IT solutions all around the world; you can prepare for some of Cisco’s most popular certification exams with this $39 bundle.

If you’re new to IT, the Cisco Networking & Cloud Computing Certification Bundle features prep courses for the ICND1 100-105 and ICND2 200-105 exams, which are prerequisites for Cisco’s CCNA Routing and Switching certification. These courses introduce general IT concepts, such as configuring and maintaining networking hardware, incorporating Layer 3 infrastructure services, and troubleshooting issues. Alternatively, you can forego ICND1 100-105 and ICND2 200-105 by passing the ICND2 200-125 exam, which is also covered in this bundle.

CCNA Routing and Switching serves as an entry-level certification and can act as your first step into the IT field. However, if you’ve already earned CCNA Routing and Switching or an equivalent cert, it’s time to think about how you want to shape your career advancement. For example, advanced IT positions branch into cloud computing, DevOps, and automation, to name a few. Different paths require different certifications, and this bundle has a few prep courses to choose from.

Those interested in cloud computing can study Stepping Into Windows PowerShell, which focuses on writing scripts for areas such as data storage, condition checks, and loops. Alternatively, if you’re seeking positions that deal with virtual networking, Graphical Network Simulator-3 Training and Implementing Microsoft Azure Infrastructure Solutions (70-533) are ideal courses. The former focuses on VMs, GNS3 templates, and Dynamips, which are covered in the GSC-3 exam. The latter course deals specifically in VM implementation with Azure, such as how to manage and configure Azure Active Directory.

The Cisco Networking & Cloud Computing Certification Bundle is on sale in the Computerworld Shop for 96% off, bringing the price down to $39.