Throwback Thursday: Well, he was busy, OK?

Hurricane Ike's storm surge hits this Gulf Coast chemical plant and inundates it, reports a pilot fish working there.

The aftermath: lots of cleaning up -- and counting up.

"The total number of desktop computers was being earmarked to be written off," fish says. "But laptop computers were put on a list to be verified that the users had evacuated with their laptops."

That's the prescribed procedure. Turns out it worked pretty well, since all but one of the laptops made it out safely.

And whose laptop is the only one that's reported lost?

Sighs fish, "The disaster recovery manager, who left it in his office."

