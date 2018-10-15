It looks as if Microsoft has stopped pushing this month’s Win7 Monthly Rollup, KB 4462923

This month’s Windows 7 Monthly Rollup, KB 4462923, appears to be on the skids.

The KB article itself doesn’t mention anything. The patch is still available for manual download from the Microsoft Update Catalog.

But I’m seeing more and more reports like this one that KB 4462923 is no longer available from Windows Update.

[ Further reading: Windows 10 cheat sheet ]

It’s possible that Microsoft is actually going to fix the chicken-and-egg problem with the Servicing Stack Update KB 3177467 that I talked about last week. Or maybe not.

According to @abbodi86:

KB 4462923 is not completely pulled, they just moved it behind the scenes. They have done that before with multiple rollups that have issues. It won’t show up normally. You need WUMT or a VBS script to ignore the download-priory attribute. Of you can hide/clear all other updates in Windows Update. Probably they are waiting or trying to figure a way to fix Windows Update metadata and solve the Servicing Stack Update dependency issue

If you suddenly see KB 4462923 in Windows Update, please drop a line on the AskWoody Lounge.