But thanks for keeping in touch!

Pilot fish runs an IT support group that's announcing new PC power management settings, which are scheduled to be deployed on Friday.

"The new settings will turn off the PC's display after 10 minutes of inactivity," says fish.

"On Thursday, this email arrived:

I think this is a great idea, however my computer is now prompting me that my session is about to expire even though I am and have been using my computer. This is not a good thing.

"I responded:

Hi, Fred:

We have not enabled this display setting yet. Our announcement says "Friday", which is tomorrow.

What you describe sounds like the session timeout for a web application.

When we do enable the power management setting, there will be no such message. The screen will simply go dark.

If you want to express concerns about this setting, please wait until it is enabled.

"We didn't hear from him on Friday."

