FAQ: How Microsoft has changed Office 2019

Microsoft has changed up Windows 10's support so many times that some IT professionals may need chiropractic care. Support was reduced, then extended, then reduced, then extended again.

But what of Microsoft's other pillar, Office?

Although Office 2019, the one-time-purchase application suite - the version Microsoft doesn't want you to buy - has experienced fewer back-and-forths than Windows 10, Microsoft has made changes. Or kept what you'd expect would have changed.

With that in mind, we tackle the most important questions about how Office 2019 differs from past permutations and where it remains the same.