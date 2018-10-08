News Analysis

FAQ: How Microsoft has changed Office 2019

Support for the company's hallmark office productivity suite – and how long that support will last – depends on which version you're using. And on which version of Windows you run. Here's how to decipher it all.

Senior Reporter, Computerworld |

Become An Insider

Sign up now and get FREE access to hundreds of Insider articles, guides, reviews, interviews, blogs, and other premium content. Learn more.
Related Articles
See all Insider

Microsoft has changed up Windows 10's support so many times that some IT professionals may need chiropractic care. Support was reduced, then extended, then reduced, then extended again.

But what of Microsoft's other pillar, Office?

Although Office 2019, the one-time-purchase application suite - the version Microsoft doesn't want you to buy - has experienced fewer back-and-forths than Windows 10, Microsoft has made changes. Or kept what you'd expect would have changed.

With that in mind, we tackle the most important questions about how Office 2019 differs from past permutations and where it remains the same.

To continue reading this article register now

Get Free Access

Learn More   Existing Users Sign In

IT buyer's guide to business projectors
  
Shop Tech Products at Amazon