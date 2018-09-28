Pretty sure that's a 'Critical hardware failure'

Sysadmin pilot fish is the IT Guy for several of his company's branch offices in the area -- which means everything related to IT gets dropped in his lap.

"I arrived at one office this morning to find that there was a broken Keurig coffee machine sitting on my desk," sighs fish.

"I wonder which help desk/IT-related category I should assign to this one. Would this be considered a Java issue?

"I'm currently scanning it for malware and viruses. No one wants a widespread outbreak.

"I'm just about ready to send this notification to all users..."

From: Helpdesk

Subject: ***NOTICE: Java Issues***

REASON FOR NOTIFICATION:

The coffee machine in the break room is experiencing technical difficulties.

HOW YOU ARE AFFECTED:

AGGGGHHHHHH!!!!!! NO COFFEE?????????????????!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

ACTION REQUIRED BY YOU:

Don't Freak OUT! STARBUCK$

CONTACT:

We invite you to contact the Help Desk during business hours, 7:00 AM - 5:30 PM Monday through Friday (except holidays).

Don't call the Help Desk if the toaster burned your Eggo waffle!

