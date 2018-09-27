Throwback Thursday: Wait, it's not fixed yet!

Pilot fish works the late shift, so he's not due into the office until 10 a.m.

"At 8:45 a.m., I had a phone call from a colleague saying the server was dead and the root disk was corrupt and he was going to have to arrange a replacement disk and recovery," says fish.

OK, fish figures, it sounds like he has all the bases covered -- there's no reason to rush into the office early.

When he does arrive at 10, fish goes to the computer room and reboots the server. It starts clean immediately, and fish soon has everything up and running with no errors.

After which, he gets the status report on the server.

Says fish, "My colleague then had to send out emails saying, whoops, the server is now up -- and cancel the engineer."

