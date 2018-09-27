Apple finally shares its automatic NFC launch capabilities, albeit in a very limited way

For quite a few years, Apple has made Apple Pay extremely easy to use, and one of its best ease-of-use tricks is to allow NFC-powered Apple Pay to launch the instant it detects an NFC signal. The user doesn't have to launch an app, or even to click on anything. The phone can be in airplane mode as well as not riding local Wi-Fi. Mere proximity to the signal does it all, with a quick finger scan or face glance being all that is needed to make the transaction happen.

Now, with iOS 12, Apple wants to share that magic with the industry, via an SDK. Well, not quite, but it's starting along that path.

Apple has been surprisingly quiet about this change, not even mentioning it during its Apple Developer Conference about iOS 12. Apple has also ignored Computerworld's request to discuss this new capability and hasn't been quoted on it anywhere that we can find.

Let's first drill into what Apple did. According to Apple developer documentation about the NFC change, Apple is making the new capabilities available, but only for the latest batch of phones from this month (the iPhone XS, the iPhone XS Max and the iPhone XR). The iPhone X — and certainly anything older — won't support the new NFC magic for third-party apps.

It also is blocked by airplane mode being enabled, Apple's document said. It said what it said, but I am wondering if it would still work if airplane mode was enabled, but Wi-Fi was active. In other words, does it need any internet connection, or must be it have access to carrier signal? And given that Apple Pay launches NFC without a manual app launch with neither, it's a baffling move. That's why we asked for an Apple interview, and it's also probably why Apple chose to ignore that request.

Apple made a few other restrictions, but those generally make much more sense. The device must have at some point been unlocked, thus excluding a brand-new never-used phone. It won't launch an NFC session for a third-party app if an NFC session (such as Apple Pay) is already in progress. It won't launch if the phone's camera is in use. Not clear why the camera would be an issue for an NFC wireless interaction, but Apple chose to make it a disqualifier.

Also "in order to avoid unintentional tag reading, the system reads tags in the background only when the user's iPhone is in use," Apple's documentation said.

Christian Delay, the chief commercial officer at Thinfilm, a vendor that makes NFC apps, argued that this move is a good one, especially when compared with how Android handles NFC for third parties.

"This is a much better deployment of NFC than Android. With Android, you need to be in an unlocked mode. The phone screen can be locked in iOS and it will still scan the tag," he said. "It is important, as it removes the friction from scanning and improves the user experience dramatically."

Well, yes and no. It does have the potential to somewhat improve the user experience, but I'm not seeing anything that would support "dramatically." First, the environment where this will work is far too limited, given that it's not merely iOS 12, but only the very newest hardware. The current market share/installed base of the XS and XR is minuscule, and it will take years before that changes meaningfully.

Secondly, consumers and employees are quite comfortable with launching their own apps, and it typically takes just a couple of seconds to do. Yes, it's certainly a better customer experience for the user to not have to launch the app, but not so sure it's a game changer.

Third, there's the issue with airplane mode and Wi-Fi. Airplane mode is often misunderstood as indicating no signal at all. That's understandable given the term's history, which was so that a phone could be cut off from signal during a plane trip so as to not interfere with the plane's sensitive navigational equipment. (Whether that's still the case with modern aircraft — and even if it was ever the case — is another discussion.)

But today, airplane mode simply cuts off the carrier signal, allowing for full Wi-Fi communications. Users can opt for airplane mode to make sure that they don't accidentally exceed their carrier's data allotment, while still communicating as the phone jumps from one Wi-Fi to the next. This is an important issue, since Apple says that its NFC offering won't work in airplane mode but I'm guessing it will as long as Wi-Fi is active and there's a good Wi-Fi signal.

There's also the power issue, which has a direct impact on the cost of deploying third-party NFC apps, which logically will impact how many corporate developers will bother or would even be able to justify bothering. NFC tags will almost always need to be active tags, with their own power supply. (OK, having their own power supply is what makes them active.) Those NFC tags will need that power to broadcast the signal through their tiny antennas to the mobile device.

That will likely make this an expensive effort for developers, because active NFC tags will be expensive enough to make volume rollouts — such as a consumer goods company placing such tags on every higher-priced product — costly. But some efforts may make the wireless communication viable.

Couple the modest experience improvement with the tiny potential market share and it's easy to understand why Apple chose to not highlight this move. Still, any move to ease third-party app development — especially when it involves NFC, a thoroughly underused and underappreciated technology — is welcome.