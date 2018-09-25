Useful, redefined

Pilot fish who's writing software for embedded systems gets a college intern -- and when it comes to work experience, this one mostly just doesn't work out.

"We were in a product engineering group, working on a preemptive, realtime, multitasking operating system that controlled heavy equipment," says fish.

"We just kept looking for things to keep him busy and away from our work.

"But there was one area where our intern was actually useful: as a member of our softball team.

"The engineering team historically made a poor showing in our intra-company softball 'beer league.' We came in last place every year for four years straight. Manufacturing and IT had the best teams.

"The kid had a lot more muscle power than brain power, and he did finally turn out to be an asset -- on the field."

