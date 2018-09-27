16 multi-device wireless chargers to rival Apple’s still-missing AirPower
Though Apple has still not shipped AirPower, a wireless charging pad capable of powering up three different devices at the same time, there are alternatives already on the market for both iPhones and Android devices.
Apple's AirPower wireless charger – still a no show
More than a year since it was announced, Apple has still not shipped its AirPower wireless charger – the device designed to charge an iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods ear buds at the same time. In fact, the only place you'll find an image of it on Apple's site is on the AirPods webpage. While Apple may still be working on the AirPower, there are now alternative multi-device wireless chargers to consider, some coming soon, others already available.
Belkin BOOST↑UP Wireless Charging Dock
Though it's still a couple of months away from being available, Belkin today announced its BOOST↑UP Wireless Charging Dock for the iPhone and Apple Watch. The wireless charging station is compatible with iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X and all Apple Watch models. It offers "fast" charging at 7.5W and Belkin expects to release a 10W "universal" version in the near future that's optimized for Android smartphones. The charging station is expected to be available for purchase in December. You'll pay a heavy price premium for the convenience of a single charging station, though: $160.
Samsung Wireless Charger Duo
While this charging pad may only juice up two devices at a time, it offers fast charging (7.5W) for any number of Qi-enabled devices. This charger can also accept a Samsung smartwatch, including a Gear S3, Gear Sport, and Galaxy Watch. And, hey, it's made by Samsung; that also may explain the rather hefty price tag of $114.
ZENS Dual Wireless Charging Pad
Another dual wireless charger comes from Amsterdam-based ZENS; it sports two 15-watt wireless charging coils, which means you should be able to charge your Qi-enabled smartphone 1.5 times faster than when using a standard 5W pad. (Most smartphones only receive up to 7.5W.) The wireless charger supports Apple "Fast Charge," which will will provide a 50% charge in 30 minutes on the iPhone 8 and iPhone X models. Price: $60. ZENS also plans to launch a dual charging pad with an Apple Watch charger. That will set you back $115.
IBIS Wireless Dual
The IBIS dual wireless charger juices up three devices at once – two smartphones through its internal Qi-based wireless charging coils and one smartphone or wireless-charging enabled tablet through any of three USB-specification ports or a Lightening port. The pad comes with a USB C-Type (universal) cable and a Qualcom 3.0 fast charging adapter for up to 7.5W of power transfer. It also has a healthy number of reviews on Amazon, 65% of which give it five out of five stars. The price: $40.
NOMAD Base Station
If a touch of elegance is your thing, you may want to consider the NOMAD Base Station, which sports a leather padded surface, under which there are three charging coils. The Base Station can charge up to two phones wirelessly at up to 10W "Fast Charge." There are also two ports for wired charging: one USB-A and one USB-C with an 18W output capacity. The price: $100. The catch? It's not due out until Oct. 8.
Atomi 30W Qi power pad
This wireless charging pad from New York-based Atomi enables up to three devices to receive 10W each (though iPhone 8 and iPhone X models only accept 7.5W "Fast Charging"). An LED indicator lets you know the charging status of your device at all times. It also has built-in safety features, such as temperature control, surge protection and short-circuit prevention. The best part is the rock bottom price: $22. The bad? It only has five customer reviews on Amazon.com with an average of 2.5 out of 5 stars.
Ikea Triple Pad Wireless Charger
In addition to accommodating up to three Qi-certified smartphones or other devices, the Ikea Triple Pad comes with a USB port that can separately charge a fourth device using a cable. This charger, however, is not capable of delivering “fast charging”; it only supplies up to 5W of power, so it’ll be slower than 7.5W chargers that offer about 1.4 times the charging speed. It also can't charge an Apple Watch or AirPod headphones. The price: $60.
JE 3 Triple Wireless Charger Station
This wireless charging station by J-Smart can power up to three Qi-enabled smartphones, including devices made by Samsung, Google, Motorola and Nokia, as well as a Qi-certified wireless charging-enabled case or adapter. Unfortunately, it does not support fast charging (7.5W or above); it puts out a maximum of 5W to each of three devices place on the pad. The good news? It's only $36.
Lina Tech Triple Charging Pad
Along with being able to wirelessly charge up to three Qi-enabled smart phones, this pad includes two USB ports, so you can charge five phones in total. The charging pad can power the iPhone 8 and iPhone X smartphones along with 7.5W fast-charging for Galaxy S8/S8+/S7/S7 edge, and Note 5 devices. The price: $33.
The Plux triple pad wireless charger
Plux is a Qi-based wireless charger that had a wildly successful crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo. The New York-based company says its pad can charge your iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods simultaneously – just like Apple’s still-missing AirPower.
The pad offers up to 10 watts of charging power, can be deployed as either a flat pad or a stand and comes in white or black. It's expected to ship shortly for $79.
The Funxim dual wireless charger
Another Indiegogo crowdfunded wireless charger is the Funxim Charging Pad. The company raised more than half a million dollars earlier this year. Manufactured (or at least distributed) by Funxim Innovation Technology Co.,Ltd in China, the company claims this pad can charge two different Qi-enabled devices – such as the iPhone X and Apple Watch – at the same time. (Yes, the company claims it also works with Android devices enabled for Qi charging.) And 10-watt "fast charging" is supported.
The bad? There are only five customer reviews of the product on Amazon and they're not glowing.
The good? It's only $32.
Xentris 10W Qi Rapid Charge Dual Wireless Charging Pad
The Xentris 10W charging pad offers Qi-based dual device rapid charging for any of Apple's iPhone 8 or later smartphones as well as with Android Fast Charge devices. For smartphones that accept 10W of power transfer, this pad will offer twice the charging power of the standard 5W. It includes a USB-C wall charger with five-foot cable and has multiple safety features, including foreign-object detection, over-current protection, over-voltage protection and over-temperature protection. Oddly, the only place we could find this online was Walmart. The price: $75.
Aimitek Dual Wireless Charging Pad
The Aimitek charging pad has an anti-slip surface, as well as built-in over-voltage, over-current, over-temperature and short circuit protection. But, it doesn't offer 7.5W "Fast Charge." It'll charge two Qi-enabled smart phones at a maximum output of a standard 5W. The price: $25.
CHOETECH Dual Wireless Charging Pad
The CHOETECH charging pad is a stylish pad with surface LED lights to indicate when a Qi-enabled smartphone is connected. The pad has built in over-charging and temperature protection. It does not support 7.5W "Fast Charging," sticking instead with 5W standard charging. Due to be available any day now, it will sell for $31.
Eurpmask Dual Wireless Fast Charger
We're always a bit wary of products when a manufacturer's homepage is difficult to find on the web, and that's the case with Eurpmask. On the other hand, the company claims its upcoming Dual Wireless Fast Charger can not only charge two Qi-enabled smartphones, but can also charge an Apple Watch at up to 2.5W. The pad offers 7.5W "Fast Charge" output for Apple iPhone X / 8 / 8 Plus, or 10W output for Samsung Galaxy S9 / S9 Plus / Note 8 / S8 / S7. The price: $26.
Incipio 210 Wireless Charging Base
Incipio doesn't offer much information on its wireless charging base, other than it can power up two Qi-enabled devices. It doesn't state charging details on Amazon or its home page, so it's best to assume it offers only standard 5W charging. The price: $60 on Amazon, or $30 on Newegg.