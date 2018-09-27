16 multi-device wireless chargers to rival Apple’s still-missing AirPower

Another Indiegogo crowdfunded wireless charger is the Funxim Charging Pad. The company raised more than half a million dollars earlier this year. Manufactured (or at least distributed) by Funxim Innovation Technology Co.,Ltd in China, the company claims this pad can charge two different Qi-enabled devices – such as the iPhone X and Apple Watch – at the same time. (Yes, the company claims it also works with Android devices enabled for Qi charging.) And 10-watt "fast charging" is supported.

The bad? There are only five customer reviews of the product on Amazon and they're not glowing.

The good? It's only $32.