16 multi-device wireless chargers to replace Apple’s defunct AirPower

Apple made a big splash announcing its AirPower wireless charging pad – and then wound up killing off the device before it ever made it to market. But there are alternative multi-device wireless chargers to keep in mind.

We've reviewed four multi-device wireless chargers. (And here's our rundown of noteworthy single-device chargers.)

Among the options for those who were hoping for the AirPower is Belkin's BOOST↑UP Wireless Charging Dock for the iPhone and Apple Watch. The wireless charging station is compatible with iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X and all Apple Watch models. It offers "fast" charging at 7.5W and Belkin expects to release a 10W "universal" version in the near future that's optimized for Android smartphones. You'll pay a heavy price premium for the convenience of a single charging station, though: $160.