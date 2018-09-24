Remember, you can't say @#$%! without !

This IT manager sends every email out with a "high priority" tag, reports a pilot fish who reports to him.

"I usually identify his messages by the red ! in my inbox, and treat them like any other email," fish says.

"This one had a particularly eye-catching subject line: PLEASE RESPOND BACK !!!

"Reading the email, it was neither urgent nor had anything to which I could respond. It merely was informational. Dutifully, I replied, 'How would you like me to respond?'

"To which I received the prompt reply: 'No response required.'

"Seems it was a forwarded email and he simply neglected to change the subject line before passing it along."

