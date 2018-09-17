FAQ: Microsoft ups Windows 10 support to 30 months

Microsoft on Sept. 5 upended Windows 10 support. Again.

In February, it added six months to the usual 18 for each twice-annual feature upgrade, but declined to say whether the deal would be permanent or just a stopgap. Three months later, it became clear it was the latter when Microsoft said it wouldn't offer the same to April's upgrade.

Apparently on a mission to confuse customers, Microsoft this month backtracked and suddenly announced that support for Windows 10 would last 30 months. Hosannas were sung.

Of course, there had to be a catch or two; those hallelujahs fell silent.