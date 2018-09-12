Why we (don't always) love the squeaky wheel

IT contractor pilot fish's project at a big company is winding down, so the company cuts him loose -- but also offers him a job as a developer doing the same thing he was doing before.

"With no other real options except unemployment, I decided to accept the position," says fish.

"Upon arriving for my first day of work as a regular employee, basically working on the same projects I was working on as a contractor the previous Friday, I figured there would not be any issues with my new job."

It doesn't take long to get his computer set up, and fish soon starts back in on his project, which means building stored procedures for database transactions in exactly the same way he's been doing for months.

Compiling those stored procedures requires database administrator permissions, and fish has always had those on this project. But when he tries compiling a stored procedure now, it doesn't work.

Turns out his DBA access on the development database has been revoked.

"After a short discussion with the database administrator down the hall, I learned out that employees are not allowed DBA access," fish says. "The only reason the contractors had DBA access was because the database admins trusted them more.

"A discussion with my manager confirmed that I would not be getting DBA access any time soon. I was told to submit the stored procedure code to the database admin and wait for it to be compiled."

Fish returns to his desk and sends the first stored procedure to the admin, then moves to another section of code and sends another stored procedure, and continues until he has sent 10 requests to compile stored procedures.

After 30 minutes, he's still waiting for any of them to be compiled. So he sends follow-up emails to the admin and his manager, complaining that the admin is keeping fish from doing his job by not being responsive to fish's compile requests.

After another 30 minutes, with still no compiles completed, fish sends yet another follow-up email.

"The next day, the developers all got an email from the database admin outlining a policy change," says fish. "All developers would now have DBA access to the development database.

"I was happy. However, my co-workers were not happy. Come to find out that they loved the old policy. They would submit a stored procedure request, then sit back and surf the web, read a book or whatever until the procedure was compiled. In one day I killed their reason to waste time."

