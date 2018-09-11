There are great interns, and OK interns, and then...

This IT shop hires interns over the summer, and one turns out to be particularly, um, memorable, says a pilot fish working there.

"He came from a decent university and interviewed well enough," fish says. "However, when we set him on a task to convert text output from a small issue-tracking system to a replacement with analogous capabilities, things went badly.

"It wasn't clear if he was incapable, or just of the opinion that an internship was about getting paid without doing any work.

"Whatever the reason, a co-worker and I took twice as long to do the conversion because we kept trying to get our young charge to do any part of it.

"He must have had a sense that things weren't going well because his dad called up the boss, and demanded in no uncertain terms that we stop abusing his son.

"That didn't go well either, because the boss was clear that, contrary to the song, only two out of three was bad."

