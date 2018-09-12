Here's How You Can Train To Get Your MCSA and MCSE Certifications

With the demand for information technology professionals rising, earning an IT certification can be a lucrative career choice. There are dozens of IT certification providers, one of the most popular being Microsoft. If you’d like to learn what it takes to become a Microsoft-certified IT professional, the Ultimate MCSE Certification Training Bundle and Ultimate MCSA Certification Training Bundle are good places to start.

Microsoft Certified Solutions Associate (MCSA) certifications are offered for a wide range of skills, one of which includes Windows Server 2016. To earn this particular certification, you’ll need to pass the Microsoft 70-740, 70-741, and 70-742 exams, which are covered in this MCSA training bundle.

The courses contain lessons on Windows Server 2016 topics, such as the Microsoft Hyper-V environment, Software Defined Networking, Group Policy implementation, and more. The first two courses contain 14 hours of prep material each, while the final course offers 19 hours.

Once you’ve earned an MCSA Windows Server 2016 certification, you can advance your career further by earning a Microsoft Certified Solutions Expert (MCSE) certification. The MCSE bundle contains all three courses from the MCSA bundle as well as a course on the 70-744 exam, which provides 14 hours of content on hardening server environments and securing virtual machine infrastructures.

All of these courses cost $299 individually, but the Ultimate MCSA Certification Training Bundle offers courses 70-740 through 70-742 for $39, or 95% off. The Ultimate MCSE Certification Training Bundle includes 70-744 material for only $10 more.