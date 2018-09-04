Get A Lifetime Of Cisco IT Certification Training For Just $49

The demand for information technology professionals is on the rise. However, IT covers a wide spectrum of skills, like networking, security, and cloud development, meaning you'll need to certify your understanding before you can get your foot in the door. Cisco is one of the most popular certification providers in the industry, and with the Ultimate Cisco Certification Super Bundle, you can train to ace a number of their exams at the beginner and advanced levels. It's on sale today for only $49.

For those with little-to-no experience in IT, it’s recommended that you earn either a CCENT or CCNA Routing and Switching certification. The first training course in this bundle focuses on the Cisco 100-105 ICND1 exam, which is necessary for a CCENT and CCNA Routing and Switching certification. This course includes lessons on installing, configuring, and troubleshooting small networks.

The second course is based on the 200-105 ICND2 exam and is needed for a CCNA Routing and Switching certification. This course delves into switching protocols, IPv4 and IPv6, and basic network device management and security.

Ultimate Cisco Certification Super Bundle: Lifetime Access - $49



See Deal

Intermediate IT professionals with a couple years of experience under their belts can consider earning their CCNA Security and CCNA Wireless certifications. This bundle contains courses on 210-260 IINS and 200-355 WIFUND for the Security and Wireless certification exams respectively. 210-260 IINS covers topics, such as developing a security infrastructure, while 200-355 WIFUND focuses on deploying and troubleshooting wireless networks.

Finally, IT professionals seeking an advanced CCNP Routing and Switching certification need to pass 300-101 ROUTE, 300-115 SWITCH, and 300-135 TSHOOT, which are covered in this bundle. You'll explore VPN technologies, implementing complex enterprise switching solutions, and troubleshooting enterprise networks.

Each of these courses costs $365, meaning you’ll pay $3,285 for all 9 of them. However, this deal dramatically lowers the price of the Ultimate Cisco Certification Super Bundle to $49.