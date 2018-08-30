Focus on End User Technology, Retain Your Employees

In organizations across every business sector, employees are using mobile devices, online tools and software to engage, transact and produce work anytime, anywhere. Moreover, the current Millennial workforce and its reliance on innovative technologies are helping redefine the modern workplace, introducing new possibilities for collaboration and productivity.

For IT, fostering an innovative environment, tailoring devices to different types of workers and delivering the advanced tools that employees require has become essential. There’s a lot at stake in keeping today’s workers happy: Gallup reports that millennial turnover potentially costs the.S. economy $30.5 billion per year. Another study reports that over 70% said that U they strongly prefer fast in-office technology and, without it, 20% of millennials said they would actually quit.

With the right devices and an ecosystem designed to meet workers’ needs, companies can achieve new levels of productivity while saving on costs. One of the largest costs: The $30.5 billion annually that Millennial turnover costs the U.S. economy, according to Gallup.

According to research by Forrester, 75% of workers feel that access to emerging technologies improves their decision making and enables them to make those decisions faster. Moreover, these advantages can extend to other areas, including lower operational costs and improved customer services. Sixty-eight percent said the expectations of the

younger workers are pushing IT to keep technology current.

IT challenged

Enabling mobile devices and personal apps in the workplace poses unique challenges that organizations continue to grapple with. In the past, the IT agenda emphasized efficiency over business value with set protocols for technology adoptions. However, trends such as BYOD compelled IT leaders to reassess their approach to technology adoptions. More recently, Shadow IT, in which LoB end users deploy solutions and services without IT support or knowledge, has raised serious security and cost concerns.

The disparity has led to a disconnect between a former one-size-fits-all IT approach that emphasized efficiency and the current workforce which is increasingly flexible, dynamic and responsive. Today’s knowledge workers want near instantaneous, highly available access to task-critical data and new possibilities for collaborations.

Workforce solutions to keep workers productive, engaged

Clearly, it matters what equipment workers use. If they can’t be fast, productive and mobile, they’re more likely to leave. Here are some technologies that can help keep your best workers around, productive, and happy.

Dual monitors – The numbers don’t lie: A recent study found that workers showed a between 29% and 44% boost in productivity for various tasks when moving from a single screen to a dual-monitor setup.

– The numbers don’t lie: A recent study found that workers showed a between 29% and 44% boost in productivity for various tasks when moving from a single screen to a dual-monitor setup. Personalized or customized devices — The Forrester study revealed that 41% of information workers polled said that technology-related requests are not a priority for IT. No wonder 31% in that study said that having a specific device or ecosystem is necessary to do their job. No matter the work style — from desk-centric to remote worker to corridor warrior - enabling your workforce also improves employee experience (80%) and decision making (75%) and helps you make quicker business decisions (75%).

Advanced device management — Keeping track of updates, patches and mundane things like battery life can reduce downtime, keeping you on the productivity track. Performance monitoring will help avoid unplanned downtime as well.

Keeping track of updates, patches and mundane things like battery life can reduce downtime, keeping you on the productivity track. Performance monitoring will help avoid unplanned downtime as well. Timely device refresh — According to Forrester, taking too long to refresh PC devices will leave your organization with high maintenance costs, more vulnerable to security threats, and will cause disruptions to your workforce productivity.

As innovations continue to transform how jobs are performed, employees will expect companies to accommodate their work habits with technologies tailored to the task at hand to achieve higher levels of competency. And for many, this is a make-or-break proposition. Millennials change jobs at three times the pace of non-Millennials. Don’t let your outdated technology be the reason why.

To learn how Dell is helping to drive workforce enablement so that those employees can smoothly adopt the solutions they need to meet a range of business challenges, click here.