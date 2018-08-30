Accelerate Digital Transformation Through PC Lifecycle Management

In the current business environment, organizations depend on fluid adoption of new technologies to stay productive, secure, and competitive. Digital native startups and well-heeled incumbents have the ability to dynamically pivot, adopting innovative tools and processes as their business models evolve. For large enterprises, this requires substantial hardware refreshes and recycling of obsolete devices. But for companies of all sizes, managing the PC lifecycle not only can entail significant costs, it can also push IT resources to the limit, leaving little time for innovation.

In addition to overall device security and protection, IT is responsible for individual endpoint management, asset tracking, hardware decommissioning and proper PC recycling. As companies rely on a mix of approaches to grapple with these challenges a growing number have identified the benefits of PC as a Service (PCaaS) as they move toward digital transformation. This approach not only provides end users with the most up-to-date and secure technology, but PCaaS ensures IT has flexibility in planning, deploying, managing, purchasing, and retiring PCs through a single point of contact.

Research has shown that organizations can reduce both the costs and downtime related to PC lifecycle management by outsourcing the deployment and integration to third-party providers. End users want to use the latest technology that helps them do their jobs, be innovative, and collaborate. Getting that technology into the hands of employees can challenge IT leaders who have limited staff and resources to get the job done in a timely fashion. PCaaS provides IT with the ability to deploy modern hardware devices that are fully configured, secure and ready to use.

The result is improved deployments with fewer IT staff touch points, reduced configuration errors and lower productivity losses. In fact, research from IDC found that companies with more optimized PC deployments incur 40% less IT resource costs compared to those organizations with the least efficient deployment processes. Indeed, the ability to deploy assets on an as-need basis represents a significant advantage. With PCaaS in place, organizations have the ability to flex up any time, adding devices should the organization grow. Or they can flex down at predetermined rates and times due to workforce changes.

Such capabilities are critical as companies move toward increased adoption of digital services. To be sure, a key characteristic of the trend toward digital transformation is the move from pre-configured PCs controlled by IT to a more personal approach, where how people work is the important determining factor. This persona-based approach means giving each worker a device configured with the applications and data they need, based on how they work, whether they’re a Corridor Warrior, Remote Worker or On-The-Go-Pro, for example.

PCaaS allows IT to better budget and manage the entire PC Lifecycle. By doing so you get the latest tools to empower IT and by doing so see you a better cost savings and TCO. In addition to a reduction in overall technology costs, organizations further improve their bottom line through the ability to predict and prevent hardware failures using enhanced analytics as well as retire obsolete devices properly and safely. For example, SupportAssist, Dell’s automated, proactive, and predictive support technology — continuously gathers and analyzes consumer‐generated data to predict device failure.

In a recent survey on PC lifecycle management, 45% of respondents indicated their desire to work with a technology vendor that manages the entire lifecycle as well as assists organizations to be more efficient at meeting the technology needs of their workers. Additionally, research showed that organizations can save up to 25% on lifecycle services and hardware using a managed service like Dell’s PC Lifecycle Service.

Dell EMC has spearheaded efforts at workforce transformation and made Dell PCs the easiest to procure, deploy and manage. By providing a high degree of flexibility in PC lifecycle management, Dell provides organizations with the capabilities to tailor their service to fit their needs and reduce the daily IT burden and costs associated with PC management.

