PC Lifecycle Management: In Search of Stability

The larger your business, the more overhead is dedicated to hardware maintenance. It isn’t just a matter of luxury, either, but of your bottom line: Studies have found workers can lose up to a week of work annually to slow or underperforming computers. Technology is also improving faster, which means today’s cutting edge – in both technology and price – can be rendered obsolete by next year’s software.

It’s why many organizations are tilting to the PC as a Service opportunity. The model allows pre-planned upgrades of aging hardware, included consultation on the best systems, and dynamic changes based on the growing needs of the workforce. It also offloads some of the software and hardware maintenance overhead, giving IT and C-suite leaders the room to execute the best vision instead of struggling to keep technological status quo and pushing staff to stretch the limits of outdated hardware and software.

The advantages go beyond peace of mind. For instance, the Dell program ties into security: The Intel vPro extension gives a universal platform that will update the BIOS and the entire system remotely and even do more hardware-oriented actions like hard drive wipes. The central controls allow ultimate control, enabling updates even when the systems are offline. The Dell Endpoint Security Suite Enterprise also blocks 99.69% of malware, making it one of the top anti-virus solutions publicly available.

Dell’s security services protect data and hardware throughout the data and PC lifecycles, making sure employees are productive and safe no matter where they work. Dell Data Security can help protect, control and monitor data anywhere, while multi-factor authentication ensures the right person accesses it. Cloud-based secure backup, automatic sync and seamless recovery of data helps make back-up and recovery simple. Dell’s solutions safeguard data at rest and in motion, while VMware’s AirWatch protects every end point and every user.

On the financial side, Dell PC as a Service creates an unusual level of budget predictability. By using the contract model, CFOs and below are able to more accurately forecast and allocate the company technology needs. After the mid-point of the contract, the service can be expanded and contracted within pre-determined parameters to adjust to cash flow and technological needs. Forrester Dell Client solutions estimates companies can save up to 25% on their PC lifecycle management costs; a serious benefit considering that more than a third of the average IT budget is dedicated to lifecycle management.

Distribution of software updates can be a hassle, but doing hardware updates can be precarious at best since it requires the workforce stop its productivity, receive the right equipment and physically create the new workplace. Dell ProDeploy Client Suite can manage the tech rollout in your organization, using smart project management to minimize disruption and keep your business focused on its main mission. Using solutions Imagine how much closer your company can get to its vision within three quarters.

The biggest benefit of Dell PC as a Service may be the no hassle, complete package approach. The appropriate hardware and software, the deployment and installation, the on-call support system and the central asset recovery are all included in the 3–4 year commitment. It isn’t a matter of ceding control, but getting your team focused on the bigger ideas while giving them the tools, via Dell, to make those goals a reality.

