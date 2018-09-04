Faster and easier? That's not in the contract

Hardware tech for a large-scale communications contractor comes out of his manager's office looking pretty unhappy, and this pilot fish asks what's got him down.

"It seems he did a service call the day before on a suspected-bad T1 modem," says fish.

"He got onsite to troubleshoot and, sure enough, it was a bad modem.

"So he took out his mini pocket screwdriver, undid the modem cable and replaced it.

"As it turned out, this was a union shop and he was required to call an electrician to undo the modem cable and wait till they could schedule him in.

"He just thought this would be faster and easier, but it seems he was mistaken. Management said if he did anything like that again, he wouldn't be allowed back on site."

