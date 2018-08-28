Well yeah, that IS something important...

Urgent call comes into this third-party corporate IT support group that someone needs to be sent at once to a big client halfway across the country, according to a pilot fish on the scene.

"We were just told something important broke, and must be fixed pronto," fish says.

"The tech who got the lucky plane ticket flew in, got his rental car and pulled into the client's parking lot, where he saw a crane sitting in the spaces closest to the warehouse.

"Sure enough, right behind it there was a crane-shaped hole in the wall, draped with plastic.

"Never underestimate the power of automation..."

