It's a hospital. Where else do you find a Doctor?

It's go-live time for a big hospital IT project, which means hundreds of overhead monitors have to be configured, reports a pilot fish on the scene.

"The monitors were to display various vital signs for each patient at a glance," fish says. "But one nurse was very picky about how the screen looked. The on-site tech asked me to go along as the lone IT manager that the company had sent.

"No matter how much we adjusted the monitor it was not right for her eyes.

"After about an hour, I pulled out my mobile phone, which had an app for Doctor Who's sonic screwdriver -- it basically made a sci-fi noise and did nothing else.

"I aimed the phone at the monitor, made the awful sci-fi noise and asked, 'How does it look now?'

"The nurse replied, 'Perfect!'

"We got out of there as fast as possible, and to this day I wonder if she tried to explain to the next poor IT worker that 'the manager from the vendor used his mobile phone to fix the image.'"

