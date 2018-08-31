10 classic but essential (and free!) utilities for Windows 10

Let’s talk about Windows 10 utilities. Sound dull? Far from it.

Many of these programs have been around through several versions of Windows. They’ve become popular by providing features not included with the OS, doing something better than a built-in tool or optimizing overall performance.

This slideshow doesn’t showcase anti-malware tools, programs that change the Windows UI, or general applications (such as image editors, office tools or web browsers). Instead, these are niche programs that help make using Windows every day a little better and more convenient. All of these tools are available free to use.