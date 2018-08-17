News Analysis

2 undocumented patches from Microsoft may solve the 1803 TLS 1.2 blocking problem

Earlier this week, Microsoft announced that it wouldn’t push Win10 1803 upgrades onto 1709 machines if the machine has a .Net app (such as QuickBooks Desktop) that relies on TLS 1.2 security. Now it looks as if there’s a fix — but there’s no documentation.

Microsoft’s KB 4458166, released on Tuesday, explains that the push to Win10 version 1803 has been halted for machines running .Net applications that use the TLS 1.2 security protocol. Presumably, effective Tuesday, if you have a Win10 1709 or 1703 machine that’s running one of those programs (including, notably, QuickBooks Desktop), Microsoft won’t try to push 1803 on it.

It isn’t clear if the bug arose from the recent .Net updates to Win10 1803 or if it’s been there all along and Microsoft’s testers took four months to figure out that upgrading to 1803 hoses QuickBooks.

Late last night, without fanfare, Microsoft put two “Critical Updates” in the Windows Update Catalog that likely solve the problem.

I say “appears” because, other than the title of those (obscure!) Microsoft Catalog entries, I don’t see any indication what they’re supposed to do. The KB article, in particular, has not been modified to point to the new patches. It still says:

Microsoft is working on a resolution, and will provide an update in an upcoming release. We have temporarily suspended offering the Windows 10, version 1803 update to customer systems that run applications for which this is known to be an active problem.

Do you still think Win10 1803 is ready for businesses?

