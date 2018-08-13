Why IT contractors get gray

It's back in the days when hardware is a lot easier to customize, and this pilot fish's company sends him to a customer site far from home to deal with what's supposed to be a routine issue.

"It's a university, and the managers are friendly and grateful for service," says fish. "They get downright solicitous explaining how their terminal controller doesn't quite do what they need.

"Surely someone as skilled as I am can figure out a way to make it do what they want, or knows someone who can, they say.

"I'm young and not yet suspicious, so I look at the schematics and allow that I see a way that looks promising.

"Less than two hours later, the controller does what they asked for. As I'm packing my bags, one of the customer's smiling managers remarks, 'Now we'll be able to monitor patients on the operating table.'

"While that information -- and even the fact that the university has an associated teaching hospital -- came late to the transaction, I figure I should tell the local manager.

"His comforting response is that it will probably be fine and, if it isn't, they probably won't succeed in extraditing me to face charges."

