News Analysis

Mingis on Tech: 3 big takeaways from Android Pie

Google's newest version of Android is rolling out to Pixel devices already and will eventually get to other Android phones. Here's what users can look forward to, and why it matters.

Executive Editor, Computerworld |

IT Insights
Mingis on Tech: 3 big slices of Android Pie
More for you to like:
template c100.00 08 03 11.still001
Mingis on Tech: The blockchain evolution, from services...to smartphones Mingis on Tech: The blockchain...
template c100.00 00 29 19.still001
Mingis on Tech: Why BlackBerry's Key2 phone is for 'masters of the universe' Mingis on Tech: Why BlackBerry's...
sequence 01.00 00 37 35.still001
Mingis on Tech: The main changes coming to Windows 10 this spring Mingis on Tech: The main changes...
ANDROID
How to move data between your Android phone and computer How to move data between your...
template c100.00 00 37 01.still001
Mingis on Tech: Thumbs up (and down) for Windows 10 Fall Creators Update Mingis on Tech: Thumbs up (and...
8 ways to turn Android into a productivity powerhouse
8 ways to turn Android into a productivity powerhouse 8 ways to turn Android into a... (2:19)
The newest version of Android is rolling out for Pixel devices already and – eventually – it'll arrive on other Android phones. Computerworld's JR Raphael details what users can look forward to, and why it matters.
Mingis on Tech: 3 big slices of Android Pie
More like this

So now we know: P is for Pie – as in Android Pie, the latest iteration of Google's mobile OS. It officially arrived Aug. 6, is already rolling out to Pixel devices and –  depending on how quickly other Android device makers get moving – it should show up for non-Pixel users over the next few months.

That makes this a good time to hear from Computerworld's JR Raphael about just what users can look forward to when they finally get their hands on their upcoming slice of Pie. (Sorry, just had to get that in there.)

Related:

Ken Mingis is Executive Editor at Computerworld.

First look: Office 2019’s likeliest new features
  
Shop Tech Products at Amazon