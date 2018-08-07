Android P — Pie! The complete FAQ

Hey! Can you believe it?! After months of awkward puns about the pending "Android P release" (and let's not even get into the "leaks"), we finally have an official name and number for Google's next great Android offering: Android 9, Pie.
Yep — just Pie. It's short, it's sweet, and it's a heck of a lot faster to type than certain past Android version names (here's lookin' at you, Ice Cream Sandwich). And it's not just a name and a number, either: Android 9 is fully cooked, out of the oven, and on its way into the world as of this week.
So what's this newfangled Pie software actually all about? And what'll mean for you? Grab a fork and get ready to dig in: Here are answers to all of your burning (but hopefully not burnt) Pie questions.